Banking court seeks replies by July 5 on Elahi’s post-arrest bail plea

A banking court of Lahore issued notices to the parties concerned and sought replies till July 5 on PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s post-arrest bail plea.

The banking court was hearing Elahi’s bail application in a money laundering case of the FIA.

The application maintained that the former chief minister of Punjab has been sent to prison on judicial remand.

The lawyer maintained that Elahi is not required to be investigated.

He sought a court order for releasing the PTI president on bail.

Banking court Judge Aslam Gondal heard Elahi’s bail plea.

Earlier, the FIA challenged the move of not granting the physical remand of the former Punjab chief minister in a money laundering case, in the Lahore District and Sessions Court.

The judicial magistrate gave the decision against the facts, the FIA maintained the stance in its appeal.