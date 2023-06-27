Peshawar administration issues guidelines for Eid-ul-Azha

The Peshawar District Administration has recently released a code of conduct regarding the collection of animals’ hides during the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the administration, strict regulations have been put in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the collection process.

As part of the code of conduct, it is mandatory for all organizations and individuals involved in hide collection to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the authorities.

This requirement aims to regulate and monitor the activities of those involved in the collection process.

Furthermore, the district administration has imposed a ban on gathering large quantities of animal skins in a single location within the city.

This measure is intended to prevent overcrowding and potential disruptions to public order.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers for collecting hides has been strictly prohibited to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

The code of conduct serves as a guideline for ensuring a smooth and organized collection process while safeguarding public safety and security.