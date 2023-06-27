Shehbaz returns home, calls meeting of senior party leaders, legal team

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Lahore after completing his visit to France and London.

Shehbaz has called a meeting of senior party leaders as well as the legal team for consultations.

The prime minister will hold a consultative meeting with senior leaders of the PML-N.

The consultative meeting will deliberate on the situation arising after the removal of the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The political situation in the country will also be discussed in the meeting.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sharif had formed a team to complete the legal work to pave the way for the return of former premier Nawaz Sharif to the country.

The legal team will be headed by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The other members in the legal team include Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Irfan Qadir, and other legal experts.

Amjad Parvez – who had pursued other cases of Nawaz Sharif – was also included in the legal committee.

The committee will expedite the follow-up of cases against the former premier.