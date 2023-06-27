Hajj sermon emphasizes unity, piety, and obedience to Allah

Chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik, nearly three million faithful are in Maidan-e- Arafat to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj, Waqoof-e-Arafat – performed from Zuhar to sunset on the 9th of Zil-Hajj.

In a powerful and inspiring Hajj sermon delivered at the Grand Mosque, Muslim pilgrims were reminded of the importance of unity, piety, and obedience to Allah and His Messenger.

The sermon, delivered by Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, echoed throughout the holy city as thousands of believers gathered for the sacred pilgrimage.

Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat, Sheikh Yusuf called for unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims.

“All praises are for Allah, the One and Only, who reformed humanity by sending the Prophet Muhammad to earth,” the speaker began, invoking the name of the Almighty.

“Praise be to Him, for there is no god but Him.”

Addressing the assembly, the sermon stressed the significance of adopting piety and fearing Allah.

It urged Muslims to strive for self-improvement, recognizing that success lies in aligning one’s actions with the teachings of Islam.

Sheikh Yusuf emphasized that exceeding the boundaries set by Allah is forbidden, and the measure of worship should remain within His guidance.

“Remember, Allah is the only one who gives life to people and takes it away,” the sermon continued.

“Worship only Allah and none other than Him, for He is the One who lives.”

The sermon highlighted the fundamental beliefs of Islam, urging the congregation to affirm their faith in the oneness of Allah and the finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad. It emphasized that this testimony is the cornerstone of success for believers.

“The first part of the testimony is to believe that Allah is One, and Muhammad is Khatam al-Nabi (the last prophet),” the speaker said, adding that it will be the source of our success.

The five pillars of Islam were also expounded upon during the sermon.

Muslims were reminded of the importance of establishing regular prayer, fulfilling their obligations of zakat (charitable giving), observing fasting during Ramadan, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage for those who are physically and financially capable.

In order to foster unity, the sermon stressed the necessity of avoiding divisions and differences within the Muslim community.

Quoting the Qur’an, the speaker reminded the believers that Allah forbids division and that the hearts of the believers should remain united. The congregation was urged to put an end to divisive attitudes and work towards unity within society and families.

“All Muslims are like one body; if one part hurts, the whole body suffers,” the sermon underlined, encouraging mutual support and cooperation.

The sermon also cautioned against the influence of the devil, who seeks to sow discord and division among Muslims.

Pilgrims were reminded to remain vigilant, guarding themselves against divisive ideologies and promoting peace and harmony.

As the sermon concluded, the speaker called upon the assembly to be ambassadors of unity and righteousness, encouraging them to excel in good deeds and cooperate with one another in matters of faith and goodness. The implementation of Sharia law was highlighted as a means to preserve this unity.

“In this day of Hajj, where all are united in one dress, let us not become enemies of each other’s souls,” the speaker implored, bringing the sermon to a close.

With hearts filled with the spirit of unity and devotion, the pilgrims left the Grand Mosque, carrying the message of the Hajj sermon within their souls.

The Hujjaj will stay at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

Then they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the night under open sky.

Sermon’s translation into 20 languages

The sermon is to be translated into French, English, Persian, Urdu, Hausa, Russian, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malay, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian, and Filipino.

This will allow it to reach millions worldwide.