Determined to improve economy through joint efforts, PM tells IMF chief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday morning with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The conversation centered around matters related to the IMF program.

The prime minister reiterated his determination to achieve the goals of improving the economic situation of the country through joint efforts.

During the telephonic conversation, Ms Georgieva said the IMF wants improved economic situation for Pakistan.

Also Read: Pakistan, IMF consultations continue for staff level agreement

She appreciated Prime Minister Sharif’s leadership qualities. She also acknowledged the efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team to finalize the loan program with the IMF.

The PM hoped that understanding on the points related to the IMF program would take the form of an IMF decision in the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, consultations on the draft Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policy between the two parties are ongoing to unlock the staff-level agreement.

Also Read: IMF demands withdrawal of scheme for those remitting $100,000 from outside Pakistan

The government is hopeful for the SLA soon.

The IMF will soon respond to the draft memorandum.

The Ministry of Finance said that in the recent meeting of the prime minister and the IMF MD, the program was agreed upon as Pakistan requested IMF for a relaxation of external financing of $6 billion.