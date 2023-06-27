Imran, Bushra summoned by NAB on July 4 in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir cases
Both husband, wife themselves asked for alternative date of July 4
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case on July 4.
The bureau has also issued a notice to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust case.
Bushra Bibi has also been directed to appear before the bureau on July 4.
Fresh notices have been issued to the PTI chairman and his wife over non-appearance in compliance with previous notices.
Both Imran Khan and Bushra himself had themselves asked for the alternative date of July 4.
The NAB accepted their plea to allot an alternative date.
