Man creates record by running 100m in 12.82 seconds wearing high heels

A remarkable individual from Spain has once again made history by achieving a new accolade.

In an impressive feat, Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, 34, completed a 100-meter sprint while sporting high-heeled shoes, as reported by UPI.

Rodríguez, determined to leave a lasting impression, embarked on this daring venture while donning stilettos measuring 2.76 inches in height.

Astoundingly, he managed to cover the distance of 100 meters (equivalent to 328 feet) in a mere 12.82 seconds.

This remarkable achievement enabled Rodríguez to surpass the previous record set by André Ortolf in 2019. Ortolf had completed the 100-meter sprint in high heels in a commendable time of 14.02 seconds.

Reflecting on his remarkable accomplishment, Rodríguez shared his rigorous and specialized preparation for this endeavor with Guinness World Records.

He expressed the immense challenge he faced in running at high speeds while wearing high-heeled shoes. Interestingly, he also mentioned that such races exist in Spain, and his prior experiences in them have always been successful.

This isn’t the first 100-metre world record that Christian has set. Here’s a list of them all in descending order of speed:

Fastest 100m blindfolded: 12.45 seconds Fastest 100m in clogs: 12.58 seconds Fastest 100m run backwards: 13.17 seconds Fastest 100m balancing a baseball bat on a finger: 13.83 seconds Fastest 100m balancing a guitar on a finger: 14.31 seconds Fastest 100m carrying a waiting service tray: 14.51 seconds Fastest 100m while balancing a table tennis ball on a bat: 14.69 seconds Fastest 100m juggling three objects whilst blindfolded: 15.28 seconds Fastest 100m balancing a pool cue on a finger: 15.32 seconds Fastest 100m run backwards carrying a 60lb pack: 23.45 seconds Fastest 100m backwards on a single leg: 24.76 seconds Fastest 100m in a sack: 25.96 seconds