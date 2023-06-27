Woman among 9 ‘terrorists’ held in Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab foiled a terrorist activity planned for Eidul Azha.

The CTD arrested nine terrorists, including a woman allegedly belonging to the banned Islamic State (Daesh), in intelligence-based operations from Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The arrested woman is allegedly an active member of a terrorist network. Hand grenades, materials for making suicide jackets and cash were seized from the arrested suspects.

The authorities claimed that the arrests had been made from three sensitive cities.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Adnan, Abdul Halim, Shiraz, Bilquis, and Umar bin Khalid, the authorities said.

The officials claimed the terrorist network of a banned organization was planning a terror attack on Eidul Azha.

They further said cases have been registered against those arrested and an investigation started.