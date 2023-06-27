Karachi police prepare strict security plan for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha celebrations on June 29, the Karachi police have crafted a comprehensive security plan.

To ensure the utmost security, the police have strategically placed special check posts at approximately 730 locations across the city. These measures are aimed at implementing stringent security protocols.

In their preparations, authorities have designated a total of 523 locations where sacrificial animals’ hides will be collected. Of particular concern are 115 sensitive areas in the east district, where special attention will be given to the hide collection process.

Moreover, more than 3,300 mosques and Imam Bargahs have been identified as prayer venues for Eid-ul-Azha. Additionally, 426 Eidgahs have been allocated for Eid prayers across the city.

To streamline the mass sacrificial animal slaughter, 317 specific locations have been designated for this purpose.

The police will maintain unwavering vigilance throughout the festivities, promptly addressing any potential security concerns.

Residents are strongly urged to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and strictly adhere to the provided security instructions.