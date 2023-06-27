‘Dollar can plummet against Pakistani rupee’ amid likelihood of IMF deal

President of the Forex Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan, has made an optimistic forecast for the Pakistani rupee as he anticipates a significant decline in the value of the US dollar.

There are indications that the illicit black market for dollars is gradually being phased out.

Following the likelihood of reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the substantial disparity between the official exchange rate and the open market rate for the US dollar has been eliminated.

According to Bostan, in the grey market in Peshawar, the dollar is being traded at Rs291, while in Dubai, it is valued at Rs294.

Bostan further asserted that if the IMF deal is finalised, the value of the dollar could plummet to as low as Rs270.

He highlighted that just a month ago, the black market exchange rate for the dollar reached Rs320, and the difference between the interbank and open market rates had widened to Rs25.

Bostan also emphasised that the influx of dollars through legal channels is expected to contribute to a decrease in its price.

Notably, the dollar has already fallen to Rs286.50 in the interbank market, while it is being traded at approximately Rs289 in the open market.