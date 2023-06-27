Nazar Gondal parts ways with PTI

Another PTI stalwart from central Punjab and former federal minister Nazar Muhammad Gondal announced his decision to dissociate himself from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday.

In a video message, Gondal expressed his concerns over ‘negative politics’ being pursued by the party’s chairman, Imran Khan, which he believes is not in the best interest of the country.

During his announcement, Gondal condemned the violent incidents that occurred on May 9. He stated that he could no longer align himself with a party that engaged in confrontational politics with institutions.

Gondal emphasized that he firmly believes in fostering positive relationships with key institutions in order to achieve progress and stability for Pakistan.

It is worth noting that Gondal’s decision comes at a crucial time for PTI, as the party navigates through various challenges and strives to maintain its political position.