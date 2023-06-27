Power sector circular debt increased by Rs122bn to Rs2,374bn in current financial year

The circular debt in the electricity sector has increased by Rs122 billion in the current financial year, and ballooned to Rs2,374 billion.

According to documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the amount of circular credit last year was Rs2,253 billion.

The documents stated that the circular debt increased by Rs378 billion from July to April 2023. There was a reduction of Rs256 billion in May-June.

In April 2023, the circular debt had reached Rs2,631 billion, according to the official documents.

They further said that delayed payments to the independent power producers will cause an additional burden of Rs106 billion, while Rs31 billion will be paid to the Power Holding Company as interest.

The documents further stated that Rs108 billion will be paid in the form of fuel charges.

The Karachi Electric has not paid Rs58 billion to the government, the document stated.

The losses of power distribution companies remained Rs173 billion, according to the documents, adding that Rs209 billion of the distribution companies were outstanding as recoveries.

The subsidy dispute with K-Electric has not been resolved, the documents said. The KE did not pay Rs501 billion to the government due to the subsidy dispute.