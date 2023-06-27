Omar Sarfraz Cheema’s wife sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

An-Anti Terrorism Court in Lahore sent Rabia Sultan, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Sultan was arrested by the police as she appeared for her husband’s hearing at an ATC in Lahore on June 22. Later the court sent her to jail for the identification parade.

After completing the identification parade, the police presented Sultan before the ATC today, requesting a 14-day judicial remand.

The police claimed that the accused was present at Jinnah House during the arson and vandalism that occurred following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sultan had been identified during the identification parade, warranting a photographic grammatic test of the accused, the police added.

During the hearing, Rabia Sultan informed the court that, “She does not belong to any political party and is merely a housewife.” She expressed her distress at being punished for supporting her husband’s legal cases.

After hearing all the arguments, the ATC granted the police’s request for a 14-day judicial remand of Rabia Sultan and ordered her confinement in jail.