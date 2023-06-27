Ishaq Dar says FBR close to achieving annual revenue target

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) successfully collected Rs7 trillion ahead of the end of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The federal minister took to his Twitter account where he wrote that it was the first time in the history of Pakistan that the FBR managed to collect Rs7 trillion in the form of revenue.

He noted that the collection figures provided were up until June 26, with four more days remaining until the completion of the current fiscal year.

Dar expressed hope that the sum would increase by June 30.

Notably, the annual revenue target for fiscal year 2022-23 is Rs 7.640 trillion.