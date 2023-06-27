Tragic accident claims life of renowned YouTuber

Renowned Indian YouTuber and comedian, Dev Raj Patel, tragically lost his life in a traffic accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Patel, 22, was riding as a passenger on a bike with his friend when they were hit by a speeding truck.

Patel succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while his friend was severely injured. The driver involved in the accident has been detained, and the truck has been seized by the police.

With over 400,000 YouTube subscribers and a large Instagram following, Patel was beloved for his comedy videos and popular catchphrases.

Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, expressed his condolences over the untimely demise of the young entertainer.

The news of Patel’s tragic death has left his fans and followers in deep mourning as they remember his talent and vibrant personality.