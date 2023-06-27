SC rejects plea to order prompt action on SJC receiving complaint against judges

The Supreme Court has rejected a request to order immediate action on the Supreme Judicial Council receiving a complaint against judges.

The SC had taken up the matter of action against judges.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan announced a reserved verdict.

The reserved written judgment was read out by Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The Supreme Court had reserved the decision on June 13 on the maintainability of the petition.

Back in February, a lawyer had filed a reference against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council for possessing assets beyond means.

The reference requested the SJC to initiate an inquiry against the top court judge’s assets worth Rs3 billion.

The action was sought shortly after the PML-N accused two top court judges for being “biased” against the party and its leadership.

Judges’ appointment to BHC

Meanwhile, the Law and Justice Ministry has issued a notification regarding the appointment of five permanent judges in the Balochistan High Court.

The notification was issued after an approval by the president.

The permanent judges appointed to the BHC include Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Justice Shaukat Ali, Justice Gul Hassan Tareen, Justice Amir Nawaz Rana and Justice Sardar Haleemi.