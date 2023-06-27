FaceTime in iOS 17: Enhanced video chats on your iPhone

FaceTime, the beloved video chat feature on iPhones, is set to receive a range of exciting updates in the upcoming iOS 17 release.

While FaceTime has often taken a backseat in Apple’s software updates, iOS 17 aims to change that by introducing new functionalities and features that will greatly enhance the user experience.

One noteworthy addition is the ability to leave audio and video messages on FaceTime. This means that even if someone misses your call, you can still send them a video message, ensuring your communication reaches them one way or another.

iOS 17 also brings live reactions to FaceTime, allowing users to add 3D animated effects during calls. By making gestures with their hands, users can engage with callers in a fun and expressive way. Hearts, balloons, laser beams, and fireworks are just a few examples of the animations available.

Some reactions may not require gestures, and on-screen options will likely be accessible during calls. However, it’s important to note that gesture-based reactions will be limited to iPhone 12 and newer models with the front camera.

Moreover, iOS 17 offers a more seamless FaceTime experience on a larger scale by integrating FaceTime with Apple TV. Using the Continuity Camera feature, supported iPhones can now conduct video calls on a TV screen, eliminating the need for complex workarounds.

Lastly, the introduction of Center Stage ensures that users remain perfectly framed during FaceTime calls, even when they move around. With smart camera panning and zooming, the iPhone keeps the user centered in the video frame, providing the best possible shot.