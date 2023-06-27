ICC World Cup 2023 trophy to reach Pakistan on this date

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been launched on a grand scale, offering fans worldwide a unique chance to interact with the coveted trophy ahead of the highly anticipated tournament in India.

The tour was launched in spectacular fashion, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and some stunning shots were captured of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere from 4k cameras.

The 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour will be the biggest by far, giving the fans a chance to connect with the coveted piece of silverware in various countries and cities around the globe.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host country India.

The first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will provide cricket fans around the globe with a chance to recreate the celebratory and carnival atmosphere witnessed during the marquee event.

Through innovative activations and events in different countries, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour will provide a chance to one million fans to have their own personal interactions with the coveted piece of silverware.

The Trophy Tour will begin on June 27 in India, travel around the globe and then return to the host nation on September 4.

Full schedule of the Trophy Tour:

27th June – 14th July: India

15th – 16th July: New Zealand

17th – 18th July: Australia

19th – 21st July: Papua New Guinea

22nd – 24th July: India

25th – 27th July: USA

28th – 30th July: West Indies

31st July – 4th August: Pakistan

5th – 6th August: Sri Lanka

7th – 9th August: Bangladesh

10th – 11th August: Kuwait

12th – 13th August: Bahrain

14th – 15th August: India

16th – 18th August: Italy

19th – 20th August: France

21st – 24th August: England

25th – 26th August: Malaysia

27th – 28th August: Uganda

29th – 30th August: Nigeria

31st August – 3rd September: South Africa

From 4th September: India