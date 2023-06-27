Hajj sermon to be translated into 20 languages

Live translation of the Arafat Day sermon, one of the most important events on the Islamic calendar, has been expanded to include 20 languages as Saudi Arabia’s leadership seeks to convey a message of moderation and tolerance to the widest possible audience.

It will be one of the most important tasks undertaken by the agency during the custodian of the two Holy Mosques Translation Project.

Deputy General President for Languages and Translation, Ahmed Al-Hamidi said the translation aligned with the Agency’s strategic plan for 2024.

The sermon is to be translated into French, English, Persian, Urdu, Hausa, Russian, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malay, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian, and Filipino.

Manarat Al-Haramain digital platform, The Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet channels, and 10 FM radio stations will broadcast the Hajj sermon.