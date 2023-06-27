Pakistan vs India clash on Oct 15 as ICC announces World Cup 2023 schedule

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup on October 15 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the most anticipated event.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on October 15 – which also happens to be Babar Azam’s birthday – at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The cricket body has announced the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule today which takes place in India starting this October.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played from October 5 to November 19.

The fixtures list in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span over 46 days.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand.

The league matches will be played in 10 different cities across India, and two more cities are likely to host the warm-up games before the main event.

Ahmedabad will host the final while the semi-finals will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League.

Besides the directly-qualified first eight, the final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe – which concludes on July 9.