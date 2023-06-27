FIA challenges refusal to grant Parvez Elahi’s physical remand in money laundering case

The FIA has challenged the move of not granting the physical remand of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case in the Lahore District and Sessions Court.

The judicial magistrate gave the decision against the facts, the FIA maintained the stance in its appeal.

The appeal further said an investigation is required to be conducted against Parvez Elahi over money laundering.

The appeal sought the court to declare the order of the judicial magistrate null and void.

The additional sessions judge, while issuing notices on the appeal, sought replies from the parties concerned on July 4.

On Monday, the FIA claimed to have obtained important evidence through a forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Elahi’s alleged frontman, Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman.

According to FIA sources, Chaudhry Zaman handles the PTI president’s financial transactions. He has also allegedly confessed to handling Elahi and his family’s transactions in a statement given to the police.

Zaman has allegedly confessed to dealing with the family members of Parvez Elahi in amounts worth millions. In February, Zaman was arrested from Islamabad’s Punjab House.