Pakistan braces for more pre-monsoon rains on Eid as PMD issues fresh alert

More pre-monsoon rains are expected in various parts of the country, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office issued a fresh alert on Tuesday, warning of rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers expected to hit Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan today.

According to the Met Office, the pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue until June 30.

On Monday, Lahore Airport recorded the highest rainfall in the country, reaching 255 mm. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging in many areas of Lahore; however, drainage efforts have since resolved the issue in most locations.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report indicating a total of 15 incidents involving lightning strikes and roof collapses. Tragically, these incidents resulted in the loss of 13 lives and left 23 individuals injured.