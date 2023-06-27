What is likely weather forecast for Karachi during Eid-ul-Azha?

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Tuesday predicted the arrival of monsoon rains in Karachi from July.

As the port city experiences hot and humid weather, the chief meteorologist has shed light on the upcoming weather patterns saying that the city can expect sunny weather even during Eid-ul-Azha.

However, relief is on the horizon as the weather is expected to improve significantly starting from next month.

Sarfaraz informed the public that the onset of monsoon rains is likely to occur in July.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more pre-monsoon rains in various parts of the country.

The Met Office issued a fresh alert on Tuesday, warning of rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers expected to hit Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan today.

According to the Met Office, the pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue until June 30.