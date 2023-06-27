ISPR DG’s presser contrary to AGP’s statement on no civilian being tried in military courts yet, SC told

The PTI chairman’s counsel Uzair Bhandari on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the ISPR director general said on Monday that trials in military courts are under way.

“The press conference contradicts the attorney general for Pakistan’s statement,” he added.

The remarks came as the Supreme Court resumed hearing various petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts.

A six-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is conducting the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, however, insisted that he stood by his statement, adding no trial against any civilian has been started in the military courts.

“We trust you,” CJP Bandial said.

Bhandari clarified that his arguments will only be limited to the trial of civilians.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid Zuberi earlier appeared on the rostrum and said he had also petitioned the court to become party to the case.

“We will welcome positive arguments,” the CJP remarked.