Khadija Shah appeals for post arrest bail in LHC

She is being accused of alleged involvement in Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower case
Arshad Ali Jun 27, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah. PHOTO FILE
Khadija Salman Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and fashion designer, has approached the Lahore High Court seeking post-arrest bail.

She submitted her bail application through her lawyer, Sumaira Khosa, requesting post-arrest bail in the Jinnah House attack case and the Askari Tower case.

According to the petition, the anti-terrorism court in Lahore rejected her bail despite the evidence. Therefore, Shah urged the court to grant her post-arrest bail.

Shah, a prominent fashion designer, and a US citizen, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the arson of the Lahore Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) during the violent protests on May 9.

Following a request from US officials, the Pakistani-origin American was granted consular access and subsequently sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand along with other incarcerated female activists and leaders.

Jinnah House attack case

Askari Tower

Khadijah Shah

