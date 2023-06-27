John Goodenough: World’s oldest Nobel Prize winner passes away

John Goodenough, world’s oldest Nobel Prize winner who helped in the development of lithium-ion batteries that today power millions of electric vehicles around the globe, has passed away. He was 100.

According to the University of Texas – where he worked as an engineering professor for 37 years – John passed away on Sunday.

“John’s legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable,” said Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin.

The University described him as a “dedicated public servant, a sought-after mentor and a brilliant yet humble inventor”.

Dr Goodenough was awarded a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2019 at the age of 97.

He was the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize when he shared the award scientist M. Stanley Whittingham and Japan’s Akira Yoshino.

Lithium-ion batteries, which took more than a decade to develop, were the first truly portable and rechargeable batteries.

“This rechargeable battery laid the foundation of wireless electronics, such as mobile phones and laptops,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

In recent years, Goodenough and his university team had also been exploring new directions for energy storage, including a “glass” battery with solid-state electrolyte and lithium or sodium metal electrodes.

Mr. Goodenough also was an early developer of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes as an alternative to nickel- and cobalt-based cathodes.

Born on July 25, 1922, he completed a bachelor’s in mathematics at Yale University. Goodenough received a master’s and a PhD in physics from the University of Chicago.

He became a researcher and team leader at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later headed the inorganic chemistry lab at the University of Oxford.