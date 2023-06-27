Watch Live
Askari Tower case: Asad Umar’s interim bail extended till July 7

PTI leader did not appear before court
Arshad Ali Jun 27, 2023
A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar’s interim bail till July 7 in the case of vandalism at Askari Tower in Lahore on May 9.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar presided over the case, and the prominent member of PTI failed to appear before the court.

In the meantime, the court granted Asad Amer’s plea for exemption from appearing in court and extended their interim bail until July 7.

It is pertinent to mention that the Gulberg police station had regis­tered a case against him and other PTI workers for damaging public and pri­vate properties, including Askari Tower, during the May 9 protests.

