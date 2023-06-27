Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Six die in Kohistan as vehicle plunges into ditch

Four passengers sustain injuries
Atif Qayum Jun 27, 2023
Photo: File
Six die while four others sustained injuries as a vehicle in Lower Kohistan veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

The tragic incident occurred when a vehicle travelling from Bisham to Kolai-Palas lost control and plunged into a ditch.

The accident resulted in the loss of six lives, while four individuals sustained injuries, rescue officials said.

The injured received immediate first aid at the scene and were subsequently transferred to Tehsil Hospital in Patan for further medical treatment.

