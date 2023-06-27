Six die in Kohistan as vehicle plunges into ditch

Six die while four others sustained injuries as a vehicle in Lower Kohistan veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

The tragic incident occurred when a vehicle travelling from Bisham to Kolai-Palas lost control and plunged into a ditch.

The accident resulted in the loss of six lives, while four individuals sustained injuries, rescue officials said.

The injured received immediate first aid at the scene and were subsequently transferred to Tehsil Hospital in Patan for further medical treatment.