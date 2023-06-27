Qureshi bail in May 9 riots case extended till July 7

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail in May 9 riots and other cases has been extended until July 7.

The anti-terrorism court in Lahore heard the interim bail plea filed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi today (Tuesday). Qureshi appeared before the court to fulfill his attendance requirement.

Fortunately, the court approved his bail plea and issued an order to the police, prohibiting any further arrest.

Earlier, during his media interaction in Multan, Qureshi touched upon the May 9 incident, expressing concern over the arrest of innocent PTI leaders and supporters in false cases.

He made an appeal, particularly keeping in mind the approaching Eid festival, requesting the release of workers who were not involved in the May 9 incident.