Second shipment of Russian oil docked at Karachi port

A second shipment of crude oil from Russia on Tuesday docked at Karachi port.

The vessel, named “Clyde Noble,” is carrying 55,000 metric tonnes of crude oil.

This follows the successful arrival and processing of a previous shipment of 45,000 metric tonnes of Russian crude oil on June 11.

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) spokesperson confirmed that the first Russian oil tanker, Pure Point, had safely reached the port on June 11, bringing 45,122 metric tonnes of crude oil.

The vessel docked at the OP2 berth.