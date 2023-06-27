Suleman Shehbaz money laundering case: Written order of previous hearing issued

The Special Central Court of Lahore issued the written order of the previous hearing on acquittal pleas of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman, and others in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Fakhar Behzad issued the written order of the previous hearing.

The court has sought answers to 27 questions from the JIT investigating money laundering charges against the suspects.

The court ordered the FIA director general to appoint a director level officer on the matter.

The FIA DG has been asked to appear at the next hearing and submit a report regarding answers to the questions, the written order stated.

One of the questions pertained to why Shahzad Akbar used to hold daily press conferences on a pending inquiry.

Another asked which of the JIT members provided classified information to Shahzad Akbar.

The court summoned all the record of Shahzad Akbar’s press conference.

What solid evidence the JIT has on the basis of which the case was instituted, the court asked.

On what evidence did the JIT make a case against Tahir Naqvi? The court asked further.

The JIT had Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi declared as proclaimed offenders.

Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi were not summoned in the case due to joining the investigation later, the order stated.

The court reserved its decision till July 10.