US urges Pakistan to continue dismantling all terrorist groups

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism while emphasising the need to sustain ongoing actions towards permanently eradicating all terrorist organizations.

Miller’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Monday about Pakistan’s strong reaction to US-India joint statement.

Highlighting the immense suffering of the Pakistani people due to terrorist attacks over the years, Miller acknowledged that Pakistan has taken significant steps to counter terrorist groups, in alignment with the completion of its Financial Action Task Force action plans.

Notably, Miller also praised both Pakistan and India for their commitment to upholding the ceasefire along the line of control.

He emphasized that the US encourages Pakistan to persist in its efforts to permanently disband all terrorist groups.

Replying to a question regarding human rights and religious freedom violations in India, the spox said that we regularly raise concerns about human rights in our conversations with Indian officials and President Biden spoke about this issue in the joint press conference that he held with Indian PM Modi.