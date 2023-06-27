Fans go gaga over Vicky’s luck as Katrina Kaif’s ravishing smile lights up New York vacation

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to set couple goals, enjoying quality time together. After completing the promotions for his latest film “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vicky dedicated his time to his beloved wife, embarking on a vacation. Currently, the deeply in love actors are savoring their getaway in New York. A fan’s shared photo revealed their destination, igniting excitement among their admirers.

Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share delightful pictures of herself. In the first image, she captivates with her gaze, adorned in a beautiful light blue off-shoulder floral dress, sitting amidst charming floral decorations at a café. With her hair flowing freely and minimal makeup, her natural beauty shines through. In the subsequent picture, she gazes away from the camera, wearing a faint smile. The final snapshot captures her enjoying a drink, exuding pure enchantment. One can’t help but wonder if Vicky Kaushal himself captured these captivating moments.

Recently, the couple was seen at the airport, sparking curiosity about their travel plans. Now confirmed, their presence in New York has set off a wave of excitement. A viral photo, taken by a fan lucky enough to request a selfie with them, was later shared on Katrina’s fan page. The casual attire of both stars suggests they are leisurely enjoying each other’s company during this well-deserved break.