Military Court Case: CJP asked to constitute new bench as Justice Mansoor Shah steps aside

The Supreme Court has released a written order regarding the trial of civilians in military courts, accompanied by a separate note penned by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

It should be noted that a 9-member bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took up the pleas filed by the PTI chairman, former Chief Justice Jawad S. Khawaja, well-known lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan and civil society against trying civilians in the military courts under the Army Act.

However, following objections raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the 9-member larger bench was dissolved after which the 7-member bench resumed the hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan raised an objection to the presence of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on behalf of the federal government. A-seven member bench hearing pleas against trials of civilians in the military courts was dissolved again after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from hearing on reservations raised by the federal government.

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court started hearing the petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts after a larger bench was dismissed earlier in the day.

The bench, headed by the chief justice of Pakistan, now comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

After the initial hearing, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued a written hearing order.

The written order stated that that during the hearing, the Attorney General raised an objection regarding the presence of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on the bench, citing a conflict of interest due to his connection with a petitioner associated with former Chief Justice Justice Jawad S Khawaja. In response, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah voluntarily recused himself from the bench after considering the objection.

It further stated that since the case is of considerable importance, the other members of the bench have requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to reconstitute the bench.

Separate note by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

Additionally, the written order included a three-page note authored by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, wherein he addressed the fact that one of the petitioners in the military court petitions, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khawaja, is his relative of whom the entire legal community knows. During the initial hearing on June 22, I openly inquired if anyone had any objections regarding this matter. In response, all the lawyers, including the Attorney General, confirmed that they had no objections. It is important to note that former Chief Justice Jawad S. Khawaja approached the Supreme Court in the public interest, and he has not been directly impacted by the ongoing case currently under consideration.

The honourable judge further stated that during today’s hearing, the Attorney General expressed the federal government’s objection against his presence on the bench. Regardless of whether I choose to remain or recuse myself, when a judge faces such objections, it is imperative to ensure that public trust remains uncompromised. Impartiality should not only be a moral consideration but also a practical one, and if a reasonable objection is raised against a judge, it becomes necessary to separate oneself from the bench to uphold public trust.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while emphasising his commitment to upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, has clarified that he did not recuse himself from the bench presiding over the military courts case. He expressed his dedication to a transparent trial, protection of fundamental human rights, and respect for humanity. Despite having reservations about the formation of a full court bench for such a significant public interest case, I choose to be part of the bench. He highlighted the importance of preserving the credibility of the institution and ensuring both apparent and genuine impartiality in the delivery of justice. Trust from the public and the rule of law rely on the presence of unbiased and fair justice.

Bench dissolved for second time

The Supreme Court bench hearing a set of petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts has been dismissed for the second time, after Justice Mansoor Ali Shah recused himself from the bench.

Justice Shah was part of the seven-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, hearing the at least four petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts.

Other members of the bench, besides the CJP and Justice Shah, included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

Earlier, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood were also part of the larger bench, but they recused themselves.

Justice Isa had said until a decision on the Practice and Procedure Act, he did not consider this bench a ‘proper court’.

The hearing was then scheduled to resume at 11am when the CJP would constitute the bench afresh.

At the outset of Monday’s hearing, Justice Shah separated himself from the bench after the attorney general for Pakistan, representing the federal government, raised an objection that one of the petitioners was the judge’s relative.

The CJP told the AGP that benches cannot be formed on their wishes and whims, and asked him on what basis the objection was being raised on a member of the bench. He remarked that he had said on the first day that if someone had any objection to the bench they could say so.

The AGP said the federal government has directed that an objection be raised over Justice Shah.

As Justice Shah recused himself from the seven-member bench, the court was dismissed.

Petitioner Junaid Razzaq’s counsel Salman Akram Raja suggested Justice Shah reconsider his decision.

The judge remarked that he knew his conduct very well, adding if someone raised even a finger, he did not remain part of the bench.

The CJP asked if the objection was being raised due to conflict of interest, adding there is an entire series where objections are being repeatedly raised over the bench.

The bench is being made controversial once again, the CJP remarked. Sometimes it is said the right bench has not been constituted, he further said, adding the judges are also taunted for being “like-minded. What do you want?”

“We have always displayed patience,” CJP Bandial said, adding the court has not even punished those not obeying its orders.

He further asked if the government once again wanted to raise the issue of bias.

Nobody said holding elections in 90 days is a constitutional requirement, he added.