Amir predicts Pakistan will reach semifinal at ODI World Cup

Fast bowler declares Babar Azam his favourite batter in ODI, Tests
Samaa Web Desk Jun 26, 2023
PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Muhammad Amir made a prediction that Pakistan will reach the semifinal of ODI World Cup in India.

Amir was talking on his Youtube channel when he said that Babar Azam is his favourite batter in Test and ODI format, but Shubman Gill of India would among best batters in future.

In T20, he declared Virat Kohli his favourite batter and admitted that Trent Boult is his favourite bowler right now.

Amir also named Pakistan’s right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah among his favourites, along with Mitchell Starc.

He said that these three players have a lot of variations and are among the best bowlers in all three formats.

Amir did not rule out the chance of Pakistan and India’s final. Amir had played a huge role in Pakistan’s win when Green Shirts defeated India in 2017 Champions Trophy final.

