Pakistan conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission on Monday evening, and a démarche was presented to him regarding the US-India Joint Statement issued on 22nd June 2023.

As per a statement from the Foreign Office (FO), Pakistan expressed its concerns and disappointment at the unjustified, one-sided, and misleading references made to Pakistan in the Joint Statement.

The US side was informed of Pakistan’s stance.

It was emphasised that the US should refrain from issuing statements that could be perceived as endorsing India’s unfounded and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan.

Furthermore, it was stressed that the counterterrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the US had been progressing well.

Establishing an enabling environment, based on trust and understanding, was deemed crucial to further strengthen Pakistan-US ties.

Pakistan expects the US to uphold the principles of mutual respect and support, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.