Apple’s urgent iPhone update: Protect your photos, data now!

Apple has urgently released a software update for millions of iPhone users due to the discovery of two critical security flaws.

The vulnerabilities, present in iOS 16, could expose users’ photos, audio recordings, and location data to hackers.

One flaw, known as TriangleDB, allows cybercriminals to gain access to devices through a malicious attachment sent via iMessage.

The other flaw affects Apple’s browser engine WebKit, leaving users vulnerable to arbitrary code execution.

The security issues also extend to iPad and Mac users, prompting Apple to issue security fixes for all devices.

In addition, Apple has released a software update for the Apple Watch, introducing new features. The widely anticipated iOS 17 will be released alongside the new iPhone in September.

To protect against these vulnerabilities, users are urged to update their devices to iOS 16.5.1 by navigating to the Settings app and selecting ‘General’ > ‘Software update’.