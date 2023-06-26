GB govt unveils over Rs116bn budget for fiscal year 2023-24

The Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government on Monday announced a budget of Rs116.15 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Prior to the budget announcement, the GB cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid was held in Gilgit.

The budget proposals for the next fiscal year were approved during the meeting.

The budget was presented by GB Finance Minister Javed Ali Manwa.

For the upcoming financial year, Rs74 billion have been allocated for non-developmental expenditure, while Rs28.45 billion have been allocated for development expenditure.

Additionally, Rs13.70 billion have been proposed for wheat subsidies.

The finance minister announced a 35% increase in salaries for government employees up to grade 16, and a 30% increase for employees in grades 17 to 22.

He further stated that over Rs1.37 billion have been earmarked for improvements in the health sector.

Moreover, more than Rs1.57 billion have been allocated for education, Rs450 million for agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries, and Rs4.17 billion for the power sector.

Allocation of over Rs240 million has been made for the irrigation sector, Rs1.33 billion for physical planning and housing, Rs3.46 billion for the communication system, and Rs280 million for information technology (IT) sector.