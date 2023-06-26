Salman Khan next after Sidhu Moose Wala, reveals Gangster Goldy Brar

Fans were left in shock last year when the well-known Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically shot dead near his village of Moosa in Mansa. The heartbreaking news devastated his fans and brought immense grief to his family.

Initially, it was reported that Lawrence Bishnoi was responsible for his murder. However, in a surprising turn of events, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar recently confessed to orchestrating Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing and revealed the motive behind the crime.

According to media reports, Goldy Brar admitted that he took the life of the popular Punjabi rapper for personal reasons. Shockingly, he also disclosed his intention to target Bollywood superstar Salman Khan next.

Sidhu’s fatal shooting occurred on May 29, and he was only 29 years old at the time. While Goldy’s current whereabouts remain unknown, his confession has once again sent shockwaves through everyone. Brar shared with Indian media, “Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed. Personal reasons were behind Sidhu’s murder. It was a collective effort. Sidhu had acquired unnecessary power, and he was taught a lesson.”

Goldy further stated, “As we have mentioned before, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our endeavors against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know.”

Meanwhile, rapper Honey Singh also recently received a threatening voice note from gangster Goldy Brar as well. Concerned for his safety, Honey Singh promptly lodged a complaint at the Delhi Police headquarters.

While revealing minimal details to the media, the singer expressed fear over receiving threats for the first time in his life. The threats, accompanied by voice notes, were received by his manager while he was in America. Honey Singh stated, “I’m scared. This is the first time I have received a threat, and I am genuinely afraid. We received threats from international phone numbers.” The rapper’s family is deeply shaken by the unexpected death threat.