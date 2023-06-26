Abdul Aleem Khan, Sadiq Sanjrani discuss current political landscape
The IPP president expresses condolences to Sadiq Sanjrani on the death of his aunt
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday met acting president and Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence in Islamabad.
During the meeting, matters pertaining to current political landscape of the country came under discussion.
The IPP president also expressed his condolences to Sadiq Sanjrani on the death of his aunt.
senate
Sadiq Sanjrani
Abdul Aleem Khan
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div