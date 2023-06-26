Watch Live
Pakistan

Abdul Aleem Khan, Sadiq Sanjrani discuss current political landscape

The IPP president expresses condolences to Sadiq Sanjrani on the death of his aunt
Samaa TV Jun 26, 2023
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday met acting president and Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his residence in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to current political landscape of the country came under discussion.

The IPP president also expressed his condolences to Sadiq Sanjrani on the death of his aunt.

senate

Sadiq Sanjrani

Abdul Aleem Khan

