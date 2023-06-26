Stay order issued on PCB elections by Balochistan High Court

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman’s elections would not be held on 27 June as Balochistan High Court issued a stay order.

Former Board of Governors committee member Gul Muhammad Kakar had filed a case in Balochistan High Court, as the petition said that the establishment of the BoG went against the nominations of the former management committee and it was illegal to have any meeting.

Balochistan High Court also issued a notice to federal government and PCB as the next hearing would be on 17 July.

PCB confirmed that the elections were postponed and they would not be held before the hearing on 17 July.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had nominated Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday for the post of chairman.

There were some issues in the past as well and court had intervened during Zaka Ashraf’s last tenure as well, when he served as PCB chairman from 2011 to 2014.