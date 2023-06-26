SRK and Suhana Khan team up for silver screen magic

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to share the big screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in an upcoming film. It is said that he will have an extended appearance in the movie, marking Suhana’s debut in theaters. Prior to this, Suhana will make her first appearance in the Netflix film “The Archies,” scheduled for release later this year.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is currently producing a web series called “Stardom,” which will serve as the directorial debut for his son, Aryan Khan. Although it is unclear whether Shah Rukh will make a cameo appearance in his son’s project, several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor, are slated to make guest appearances in the web series.

According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan will also co-produce a film featuring his daughter Suhana in the lead role. This film will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut, following the completion of her first film, “The Archies,” which will premiere on Netflix India in November.

However, it is unlikely that Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in Suhana’s theatrical debut. Instead, he is expected to have an extended role, similar to his character Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film “Dear Zindagi.” The film, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role, with Shah Rukh portraying her therapist.