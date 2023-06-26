This UK family is paying millions to look after their dogs

A family in Kensington in the United Kingdom (UK) shared a job posting where they were hiring a full-time dog nanny and are ready to pay £1,00,000 (Rs36.41 million) as salary.

Many people treat their dogs like their families and go above and beyond to do anything they can for their furry companions.

However, would you be willing to pay £1,00,000 (roughly Rs36.41 million) for a dog nanny?

This may sound unrealistic, but recently, a family in the UK’s Kensington shared a job posting where they were hiring a full-time dog nanny and are ready to pay £1,00,000 as salary.

The job listing was posted on escapethecity.org.

“Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced Dog Nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs. They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs,” the job description read.

They also shared various responsibilities and key requirements that they expected from the employee.