You won’t believe what NASA astronauts regularly drink on missions

In a remarkable feat, NASA has achieved a groundbreaking milestone on the International Space Station (ISS), where astronauts are now drinking water that is recycled by their own pee and sweat on a regular basis.

NASA announced this week that the ISS’s Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) has successfully recycled an astounding 98 percent of all water brought onboard the station. This innovative system captures moisture from the astronauts’ breath and sweat using advanced dehumidifiers.

The ECLSS includes the “Urine Processor Assembly,” which employs vacuum distillation to recover water from urine. Not only does this process produce drinkable water, but it also creates a urine brine that still contains reclaimable H20.

NASA recently introduced a new device to extract the remaining water from the brine, resulting in an impressive water recovery rate increase from 93%-94% to 98%.

While the idea of drinking one’s own bodily fluids may sound off-putting, Jill Williamson, NASA’s ECLSS water subsystems manager, clarified that the water undergoes a rigorous reclamation, filtration, and cleaning process, making it even cleaner than Earth’s tap water.

This significant achievement by NASA holds paramount importance for future space missions beyond Earth’s orbit. By relying on robust regenerative systems like the ECLSS, the need to transport large quantities of water and oxygen can be minimized.

This frees up valuable cargo space for scientific equipment and enhances the potential for groundbreaking research.

NASA’s success demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of human exploration and achieving self-sufficiency in space.

As the agency advances its vision of long-duration space travel and colonization, these technological breakthroughs in resource conservation become invaluable.

With each sip of reclaimed water, astronauts on the ISS inspire us to imagine a future where the limitations of our home planet are transcended.