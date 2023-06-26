DG ISPR’s presser defined country’s defence policy: Firdous Ashiq

Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Central Secretary Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the Pakistan Army has rendered the direction of the country’s defence policy.

After the presser by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), she, in a tweet, said that it is extremely important to bring those responsible for the arson and chaos on May 9 to justice.

She added that the army has made it clear through the process of self-accountability that nothing is more important than the integrity of Pakistan.

Love for Pakistan is the common thought in the army from top to the bottom, she wrote and added that the love for the country is beyond everything.

Ashiq Awan said that for the stability of Pakistan, internal miscreants should be dealt with the same strength as external miscreants.

She said that Pakistan is the red line of every patriotic person.