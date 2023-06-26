WhatsApp update: Darker top app bar unveiled in latest beta

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has introduced a new interface in its latest beta version for Android 2.23.13.16. This update brings a white top app bar, aligning the app with the style of Material Design 3 and giving it a more modern look. The previous theme had remained largely unchanged for several years.

Although still in development, the recent WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.23.13.17, now available on the Google Play Store, reveals that WhatsApp has further plans to enhance the top app bar when using the dark theme.

By comparing the current version to the upcoming update, as shown in the attached screenshot, a clear distinction can be observed. The new version, based on data from the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.23.13.17, features a significantly darker top app bar. This change demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving the app’s interface.

While many users have welcomed this change, some are suggesting that WhatsApp should introduce a new type of dark theme for the Android app, similar to the one available on WhatsApp for iOS. Specifically, for devices with advanced AMOLED screens, an even darker theme utilizing grayscale and black colors could potentially offer improved performance and an appealing aesthetic.

Overall, WhatsApp’s introduction of a darker top app bar in its latest beta update aims to bring a fresh look to the application and improve the user experience.