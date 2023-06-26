Unveiling iOS 17 AirDrop: Exciting enhancements on your iPhone

iOS 17 is bringing a range of improvements to AirDrop, making it easier for iPhone users to share photos, videos, and contact information.

The major addition is the NameDrop feature, allowing users to effortlessly pass contact cards to other iPhone and Apple Watch users when they are nearby.

Additionally, iOS 17 introduces intelligent proximity sharing, enabling users to complete large file transfers even after leaving the immediate area.

The update also allows for the sharing of larger transfers over the internet if both parties are signed into iCloud.

These changes aim to enhance the convenience and capabilities of AirDrop. iOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta, with a public beta scheduled for release in July.

This will allow iPhone owners to explore the AirDrop improvements and other iOS 17 features ahead of the official software update in the fall.

The enhancements to AirDrop in iOS 17 provide a seamless and efficient file-sharing experience, particularly in terms of sharing contact information.

Users who frequently transfer large files will also appreciate the ability to complete transfers remotely. The upcoming public beta will offer the opportunity to test the new proximity sharing functionality firsthand.