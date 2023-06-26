SBP raises policy rate to 22% due to change in import guidelines

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points to 22%.

This increase in interest rates was announced following an emergency meeting in response to recent developments that could lead to higher inflation and put pressure on the country’s financial position.

During the meeting, the committee believed that the current monetary policy was suitable for maintaining stable prices, as long as there were no unexpected shocks from the domestic or international economy.

However, they acknowledged that this outlook depended on effectively addressing uncertainties within the country and vulnerabilities in the global economy.

The MPC identified two significant developments since their previous meeting that could worsen the inflation situation and further strain the country’s external financial position.

Firstly, there have been some increases in taxes, duties, and a key interest rate. Secondly, the central bank has withdrawn its guidelines for commercial banks regarding the prioritisation of imports.

While these measures are necessary to meet the requirements of the ongoing IMF programme, they increase the risks of higher inflation.

The increased taxes could directly and indirectly contribute to inflation, while the change in import guidelines may lead to difficulties in the foreign exchange market, potentially resulting in higher prices for imported goods.

The MPC believes that raising interest rates is necessary to maintain positive real interest rates in the future.

This action will help control inflation, which has already been decreasing over the past few months.

The objective is to reduce inflation to a target range of 5% to 7% by the end of the financial year 2024-2025, as long as no unexpected events occur.

The committee emphasised that they will continue to closely monitor economic developments and take appropriate actions if necessary to maintain stable prices in the medium term.