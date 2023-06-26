Pakistan, IMF consultations continue for staff level agreement

A consultation on the draft Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policy (MEFP) between the parties are ongoing for the Staff Level Agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and IMF.

The government is hopeful for an SLA agreement with the IMF soon.

The IMF will soon respond to the draft Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policy.

There is a possibility of SLA immediately after approval of proposed MEFP and there is a possibility of convening executive board meeting after SLA.

Ministry of Finance said that in the recent meeting of the Prime Minister, MDIMF, the program was agreed upon as Pakistan requested IMF for relaxation of external financing of $6 billion.

In return for relaxation in the financing of $6 billion dollars, the condition of imposing more taxes was imposed and subsequently, the federal budget was passed after significant amendments in the Finance Bill 2023.