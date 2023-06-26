May 9 violence: 3 army officers incl Lt Gen sacked, says DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has announced that disciplinary action has been taken over the failure to ensure security of garrisons and military installations on May 9, and as a result, three officers, including a lieutenant general, sacked.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said several evidences have been gathered so far against the perpetrators of the violence.

The ISPR DG insisted that propaganda is being done against the armed forces for political purposes, and questioned when those who carried out this heinous act will be brought to justice.

The extremist elements of May 9 did what an enemy could not do. The May 9 incident was a conspiracy against Pakistan, he added.

As per preliminary investigation, the military’s spokesperson said the May 9 violence was being planned for months.

False propaganda for political purposes, lust for power

First, people’s emotions were aroused. Brains were then washed through extremist narratives from within the country and outside, he claimed, adding terrorists are being neutralized on a daily basis.

The ISPR DG said there is strong resentment within the armed forces over the May 9 incidents.

He claimed the heirs of the martyrs are repeatedly questioning the army chief whether they will be able to protect the sanctity of the martyrs in the future.

The army will not hesitate to make any sacrifice along with professionalism.

False propaganda was conducted for nefarious political purposes and lust for power.

On May 9, the innocent people of Pakistan were incited for revolt by raising false slogans of revolution.

The May 9 tragedy will not be forgotten, nor can the planners be forgiven. The army is clear and unanimous over this.

All the facilitators connected to this tragedy will be punished according to the Constitution and law.

All those creating hurdles in taking this process to its logical end will also be dealt with.

Three army officers sacked

The army carried out the process of self-accountability as per its traditions. Inquiries were conducted into the violent acts over several garrisons.

Strict action has been taken against 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers.

The higher the position, the bigger is the responsibility, Maj Gen Chaudhry stressed.

Addressing the media briefing, he said those involved in this tragedy, irrespective of their affiliation with any institution, political party or group will be punished according to the law and the Constitution.

He further said that the granddaughter of a retired four-star general is going through the same accountability process, as well as the son-in-law of another retired four-star general. Moreover, the wife of a three-star general is also undergoing accountability, he added.

So far, 102 miscreants are being tried, and the process is still under way, the ISPR spokesman announced.

Cases of 102 miscreants sent to military courts

Moreover, he said 17 standing courts were functioning across the country, while the civil courts have transferred cases of 102 miscreants to military courts.

The suspects will be able to engage a civil lawyer, and appeal in the high court and Supreme Court. All the suspects have full legal rights, he claimed.

That the May 9 events were carried out by the agencies reflects a toxic narrative, he insisted. Before that day, people’s minds were polluted against the army leadership. Military installations at over 200 locations were attacked and vandalized, he added.

Maj Gen Chaudhry said the narrative of violation of human rights continued to be made against the state of Pakistan. Such voices often come from outside the country, he said, adding some elements sitting in the country fuel such narratives.

Responding to a question, he said the incident of May 9 did not happen all of a sudden, adding the aim of attacking the military installations was to provoke the army.

Under a conspiracy, women were also used as shields. After May 9, the army foiled the conspiracy by not reacting immediately. The decision for accountability was made within the institution after considering all the evidence.

The masterminds behind the May 9 events are those who are plotting against the army.

The army spokesman said it was necessary to expose the planners of the May 9 violence and bring them to justice. If that is not done, some other political group will repeat the incident tomorrow for nefarious purposes.

The propaganda on social media has become an epidemic, he insisted.

When asked by a journalist that Imran Khan is repeatedly saying he would only want to negotiate with army chief Gen Asim Munir, the ISPR DG responded that all stakeholders should sit together and reach a consensus so that economic stability and a strong democracy could prosper.

He further said that the defense budget was around 12.8% of the total federal budget, while last year it was 16%. This year’s budget, he claimed, was the lowest in history. The budget cut was made considering the economy.

The armed forces did not consider the country separate from the economy, he said, adding everyone was part of the problems and had to solve the problem together.

Preparations are underway to meet the defense requirements. Despite the low defense budget, we defeated India on February 2019, while 48 countries failed in the war against terrorism in Afghanistan, but the Pakistan Army won the war against terrorism.